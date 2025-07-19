EMU traffic closes railway gate for hours; angry Tirusulam commuters stage rail roko

CHENNAI: Tension prevailed in Tirusulam on Saturday morning after the railway level crossing near the station remained closed for over three hours, prompting frustrated commuters to stage a rail roko.

The gate, located on the busy Chennai–Tambaram route, was shut continuously due to the frequent movement of express and EMU trains. As a result, traffic came to a standstill, with hundreds of vehicles, including those of office-goers and airport staff, stranded on either side. The disruption occurred during peak hours, adding to the chaos.

Unable to bear the prolonged wait, a section of angry commuters entered the tracks and launched a rail roko protest, temporarily halting suburban train services between Tambaram and Chennai Beach.

When questioned, the gatekeeper informed the public that the crossing is part of an automated system and can only be opened upon receiving a green signal. However, this explanation did little to calm the crowd.

The personnel from the Railway Protection Force (RPF), Pallavaram police, and other railway officials rushed to the spot and held talks with the protesters. Officials cited continuous train movement as the reason for the delay and assured that the matter had been reported to the control room. The gate was eventually opened, and services were resumed. However, EMU services were briefly disrupted due to the incident.

Residents have long been demanding the construction of a flyover at the crossing to avoid such recurring issues. Though surveys have reportedly been conducted by the railways and highways departments, no construction has been commenced. Commuters warned that such disruptions would continue in the absence of a permanent solution.