    Pattabiram Military Siding-MMC local leaving Pattabiram Military Siding at 7:35 pm will be partially cancelled between Avadi and MMC.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|11 March 2025 6:00 AM IST  ( Updated:2025-03-11 00:30:51  )
    EMU services on Central-Arakkonam route cancelled for 3 hours on March 11
    CHENNAI: A few EMU services on the Central-Arakkonam route will be cancelled due to line block permitted in the Central-Arakkonam section at Avadi Yard from 12 am to 3:30 am on March 11.

    Moore Market Complex-Avadi local leaving MMC at 12:15 am today will be fully cancelled. Pattabiram Military Siding-MMC local leaving Pattabiram Military Siding at 7:35 pm will be partially cancelled between Avadi and MMC.

    Sullurupeta-MMC MEMU passenger leaving Sullurupeta at 9 pm will be partially cancelled between Korrukupet and MMC.

