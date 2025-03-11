EMU services on Central-Arakkonam route cancelled for 3 hours on March 11

CHENNAI: A few EMU services on the Central-Arakkonam route will be cancelled due to line block permitted in the Central-Arakkonam section at Avadi Yard from 12 am to 3:30 am on March 11.

Moore Market Complex-Avadi local leaving MMC at 12:15 am today will be fully cancelled. Pattabiram Military Siding-MMC local leaving Pattabiram Military Siding at 7:35 pm will be partially cancelled between Avadi and MMC.

Sullurupeta-MMC MEMU passenger leaving Sullurupeta at 9 pm will be partially cancelled between Korrukupet and MMC.