EMU services in Chennai Beach, Tambaram section cancelled on Sunday

CHENNAI: The EMU services in Beach-Tambaram-Beach would be fully cancelled from 7 am to 5 pm on November 17 (Sunday) due to engineering works at Tambaram Yard. In lieu of cancelled EMU services, 17 passenger specials will be operated in the section.

Trains will operate from Beach at 6:15 am, 6:55 am, 7:20 am, 7:45 am, 8 am, 8:35 am, 9:38 am, 10:10 am, 10:40 am, 11:20 am, 12 pm, 1:05 pm, 1:30 pm, 2:30 pm, 3:10 pm, 3:45 pm, and 4:10 pm to Pallavaram.

From Pallavaram, passenger special trains would be operated at 7:10 am, 7:45 am, 8:10 am, 8:35 am, 8:55 am, 9:35 am, 10:35 am, 11:05 am, 11:35 am, 12:10 pm, 12:55 pm, 1:55 pm, 2:25 pm, 3:20 pm, 4:00 pm, 4:40 pm, and 5:05 pm to Beach.

EMU services bound for Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, Tirumalpur, Arakkonam and back will run as per schedule timings on Sunday.

Sunday pattern of EMU services will resume from 5 pm on the same day. The Chennai Division has requested Metropolitan Transport Corporation (Chennai) to operate additional bus services on Sunday.

Passengers are requested to plan their journey accordingly and check the revised schedule before travelling, added the statement.