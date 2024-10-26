EMU passengers in Chennai, suburbs seek AC trains on all routes

CHENNAI: In the background of Integral Coach Factory (ICF) gearing up to dispatch its air-conditioned (AC) EMU services, passengers across all divisions are not only eager to catch a glimpse of the high-profile train but also want more such services in the city.

With a footfall of 11 lakh passengers per day, the news of the first suburban AC train to be operated is already a hit among passengers. Most of them are now waiting for the railways to announce ticket fares and routes.

“Trains must be introduced in the Chennai Central-Arakkonam section. For the railways, this section is always an afterthought. Whenever there is a development, the Chennai Beach-Tambaram section is given priority,” pointed out K Bakar, secretary, Tiruvallur Rail Passengers Association.

“One train is not sufficient. We want more services in the future. The AC trains till Chengalpattu instead of Tambaram would be better as it would benefit office-goers to Mahindra city and other areas,” said Dayanand Krishnan, a social activist. “There should be a concourse area which should be for the AC trains and Vande Metro. It would be even better if ACs are introduced in the current trains as different coaches, much like in express trains. Due to the high congestion during peak hours, many passengers avoid EMUs. So, introduction of AC coaches would help.”

Sridhar R, a daily commuter from Pallavaram to Egmore, said that the fare should be nominal for the middle-class to travel. “The railways must appoint employees to check tickets; else, it could be misused by ticketless passengers,” he stated.

Blessy Evanglin, a student who travels daily from Perambur to Tambaram, said: “In many instances, I used to take the Metro from Central station and alight in Tirusulam because of the heat. AC trains would make journeys comfortable, and I can get down directly in Tambaram.”

A railway official attached to the Chennai division of Southern Railway said: “The route is not yet decided but preference would be given to the Chennai Beach-Chengalpattu route as it has the highest patronage. But depending upon the success in that route, AC trains would be made available in other sections also. Cost of tickets would not be less than what you’d pay for Metro trains.”

When enquired about the plans to introduce the AC coaches in the existing EMU services, he said, “There is no such plan for now.”