EMU, MEMU trains partially cancelled in Chennai Central- Arakkonam section; check details

CHENNAI: Several EMU and MEMU trains would be partially cancelled in Chennai Central and Arakkonam section at Arakkonam Yard from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm on Friday, Saturday and Sunday (Aug 30, 31, Sept 1) owing to engineering works, said a statement from Southern Railway.

Here are the details:

1. Moore Market Complex – Arakkonam EMU local leaving Moore Market Complex at 08:20 am is partially cancelled between Tiruvallur and Arakkonam on Friday and Saturday.

2. Moore Market Complex – Arakkonam EMU local leaving Moore Market Complex At 09:10 am, 11.00 am is partially cancelled between Tiruvallur and Arakkonam on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

3. Moore Market Complex - Tiruttani EMU local leaving Moore Market Complex at 10:00 am, 11:45 am is partially cancelled between Tiruvallur and Tiruttani on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

4. Tiruttani - Moore Market Complex EMU local leaving Tiruttani at 10:15 am is partially cancelled between Tiruttani and Tiruvallur on Friday.

5. Arakkonam - Moore Market Complex EMU local leaving Arakkonam at 11:15 am, 12:00 pm, 1.50 pm is partially cancelled between Arakkonam and Tiruvallur on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

6. Tiruttani - Moore Market Complex EMU local leaving Tiruttani at 12:35 pm is partially cancelled between Tiruttani and Tiruvallur on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

7. Vellore Cantonment - Arakkonam MEMU leaving Vellore Cantonment at 10:00 am is partially cancelled between Chitteri and Arakkonam on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

8. Tiruttani - Moore Market Complex EMU local leaving Tiruttani at 2:20 pm is partially cancelled between Tiruttani and Tiruvallur on Saturday and Sunday.

9. Chennai Beach - Tiruttani EMU local leaving Chennai Beach at 12:10 pm is partially cancelled between Tiruvallur and Tiruttani on Sunday.

10. Moore Market Complex – Arakkonam EMU local leaving Moore Market Complex at 12:40 pm is partially cancelled between Tiruvallur and Arakkonam on Sunday.

11. Moore Market Complex – Tirupati MEMU leaving Moore Market Complex at 09:50 am is partially cancelled between Moore Market Complex and Tiruttani on Sunday, added the statement.