Begin typing your search...

    EMU from Moore Market Complex to skip few stoppages at midnight

    Moore Market Complex - Avadi EMU local leaving Moore Market Complex at 12.15 am will be operated on the fast line between Villivakkam and Avadi

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|15 May 2025 7:13 PM IST
    EMU from Moore Market Complex to skip few stoppages at midnight
    X
    File pic of a Chennai EMU train

    CHENNAI: Due to the line block permitted in Chennai Central and Arakkonam section at Ambattur Yard on May 16 between 12.15 am and 03.45 am, Moore Market Complex - Avadi EMU local leaving Moore Market Complex at 12.15 am will be operated on the fast line between Villivakkam and Avadi, skipping stoppage at Korattur, Pattaravakkam, Tirumullaivoyal and Annanur railway stations, an SR release said.

    Train delaysMoore Market ComplexChennai Central railway station
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X