EMU from Moore Market Complex to skip few stoppages at midnight

CHENNAI: Due to the line block permitted in Chennai Central and Arakkonam section at Ambattur Yard on May 16 between 12.15 am and 03.45 am, Moore Market Complex - Avadi EMU local leaving Moore Market Complex at 12.15 am will be operated on the fast line between Villivakkam and Avadi, skipping stoppage at Korattur, Pattaravakkam, Tirumullaivoyal and Annanur railway stations, an SR release said.