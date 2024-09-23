Empowering learners: How homeschooling is shaping education in Chennai

CHENNAI: The education system in the country has been undergoing significant changes, leading many parents to embrace homeschooling. This approach offers flexibility and the opportunity to explore options that traditional schools may not provide. Previously, there was limited information and resources available on homeschooling, but now there is abundant material on the subject. In recent years, numerous parents from Chennai have chosen homeschooling and found it to be a beneficial method for their children.

Educator and scholastic entrepreneur Lakshmi has been homeschooling her nine-year-old daughter for the past six years. From the very beginning, she was committed to nurturing a love of reading in her child. “When my daughter was three months old, I started reading rhymes to her and played audiobooks, which she thoroughly enjoyed as a baby. By the time she turned two, we began attending various storytelling sessions around the city. When it was time to enroll her in school, we felt the pressure to look for traditional options. However, we weren’t convinced by the conventional schooling system and decided to homeschool our daughter,” Lakshmi shares.

Lakshmi decided to follow an age-appropriate curriculum for her daughter, who has been studying under the Cambridge curriculum and taking Olympiad exams as well. She recalls that when she decided to homeschool, she faced a lot of questions and scepticism from parents and others. "Most of the questions arise from a lack of awareness. The first question I encountered, and one that many homeschooling parents receive, is whether there’s any problem with the child. Once we explain what we aim to provide for our child, some people begin to understand. Unlike ten years ago, there is now greater awareness about homeschooling, and many people grasp what it entails and the various curricula a child can follow," Lakshmi shares.

The educator emphasises the many intangible benefits of homeschooling. "I believe that at least one parent should be present at home if a child is being homeschooled, though this may vary for others. Parents get to spend more time with their children in this setting. I haven't fixed specific hours for teaching my daughter; instead, I introduce concepts through books and stories and then engage in discussions about them. I've enrolled her in sports classes, so her athletic abilities are well taken care of. Another common concern is about my daughter's socialisation. She attends many workshops that I host, which allows her to interact with children her age, as well as with adults."

Lakshmi points out that there are numerous resources available online, making it easier for parents to pursue homeschooling today. "There are many resources, initiatives and groups formed by homeschooling parents. If any parent wants to try this, they can do so easily. When homeschooling is done the right way, it benefits the child academically. There’s no pressure for children in this setting; they can learn at their own pace. Learning with parents allows for a free and open mind, and there are many advantages to this approach. Additionally, there are now various certifications available for homeschoolers," adds Lakshmi.

The Learning Community at Quest's initiative, The Unschooling Project, is an all-day programme based on self-directed learning. “This approach fosters a collaborative environment where children, parents, and the team at Quest work together to create holistic educational experiences. Children come to us and can choose specific areas of interest to explore at their own pace, with the support of our mentors. Here, each child takes complete responsibility and accountability for their learning. We allow them to design their learning paths,” says Sharanya Dilip, one of the co-founders of The Learning Community at Quest.

The Learning Community at Quest offers a variety of engaging programmes for both homeschoolers and afterschoolers. “We will be hosting an event called the Self-Directed Education Summit from September 23 to 29. During this event, we will discuss various topics, including the future of education, career opportunities, strategies for family well-being, and much more.”