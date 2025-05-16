Employment camp for degree holders at Guindy on May 16

CHENNAI: The Chennai district administration has organised an employment camp for degree holders and unemployed persons at the district employment office in Guindy on Friday (May 16) from 10 am to 2 pm.

The camp will focus on employment in the private sector. Those who avail of jobs through the camp will not be removed from the government employment register, the district administration said.

Both job seekers and recruiters who wish to participate in the camp can register on http://www.tnprivatejobs.tn.gov.in.