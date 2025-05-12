Emirates flight makes emergency landing in Chennai after mid-air technical glitch

CHENNAI: An Emirates Airlines flight bound for Dubai was forced to make an emergency landing at Chennai Airport shortly after takeoff on Sunday due to a sudden technical glitch.

All 280 people on board, including 268 passengers and 12 crew members, were reported safe.

Flight EK543 was originally scheduled to depart from Chennai at 9.50 am.

However, due to a delay in the incoming aircraft, the departure was rescheduled to 10.40am. The plane took off at 10.44 am.

Just a few minutes after taking off, the pilot detected a technical issue and immediately alerted Air Traffic Control.

Emergency protocols were immediately ordered, and the flight was given clearance for an emergency landing.

The aircraft landed safely at 11.17 am and was guided to runway 28, the same from which it had taken off.

All passengers remained seated on board, while a team of engineers inspected and repaired the aircraft.

After 90 minutes of technical work, the fault was rectified, and the flight resumed its journey to Dubai at 12.40 pm.

Airport officials commended the pilot for his quick response, which ensured the safety of all passengers and crew.