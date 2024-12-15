Eleven office bearers elected to Chennai Press Club in polls held after 25 years

CHENNAI: New office bearers were elected on Sunday to the Chennai Press Club in the first election held after 25 years.

In the polls held on Sunday, a record number of 1,371 voters came from a total of 1,502 registered voters, recording a polling percentage of over 91.

The elections were held for the posts of president, two vice presidents, general secretary, treasurer, joint secretary and five committee members. A total of 44 candidates entered the fray.

M Suresh Vethanayagam (Dinakaran) was elected as the president while J Madhan (News18 Tamil) and K Sundarabharathi (Puthiya Thalaimurai) were elected vice presidents. Nelson Xavier (One India) was elected joint secretary while S Manikandan (Jaya TV) won the Treasurer post.

In the election for the five committee members, the winners were: Stalin P (Puthiya Thalaimurai), Akhila Easwaran (The Hindu), S Palanivel (Polimer TV), M Vijaya Gopal (ANI), and M Gavaskar (Theekkathir).

The election was held after a gap of 25 years, due to the efforts taken by a Special Guidance Committee (SGC) led by veteran journalist N Ram.

The committee had appointed V Bharathidasan, a retired High Court judge, as the Election Officer who conducted the polls and handed over the certificates to the newly-elected office bearers.