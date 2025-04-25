Elderly woman found dead at home in Valasaravakkam

CHENNAI: A 75-year-old woman was found dead at her residence in Valasaravakkam after neighbors noticed she hadn’t emerged from her home for more than four days.

According to Daily Thanthi, the victim, Vijaya Bhanu, lived alone as her family had settled abroad.

On Thursday, when she had not come out of her house for the fourth consecutive day, her neighbor Subramani, who owns a timber shop opposite her house, alerted the cops.

The police team broke open the gate and found Vijaya Bhanu's body lying near the front door.

Following this, the police sent her body to the government hospital for an autopsy.

Investigations are under way to determine the cause of death.