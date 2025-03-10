Elderly man selling toys on pavement run over by mini-lorry in Chennai

CHENNAI: An elderly man selling toys on the platform along MRH Road in Madhavaram was killed after a mini-lorry ran him over on Sunday morning. The deceased was identified as Thomas Sekar (63), a resident of Erukkancheri.

According to the Madhavaram Traffic Investigation Wing, the mini-lorry carrying milk was driven by Prabhu (30) of Villupuram.

On Sunday morning, Thomas had set up his shop when the truck ran amok and hit the elderly man. Onlookers rushed to the elderly man's rescue and moved him to a hospital where he was declared brought-dead.

Madhavaram TIW police moved the elderly man's body to a government hospital for postmortem examination. A case of negligent driving was registered against Prabhu.