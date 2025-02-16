Begin typing your search...
Elderly man held for sexually harassing minor girl in Chennai
He posed as a family friend and tried to sexually harass the 16-year-old girl
CHENNAI: An elderly man has been arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for allegedly sexually harassing a minor girl in Puzhal.
According to a Thanthi TV report, he posed as a family friend and tried to sexually harass the 16-year-old girl.
The police have also arrested the man's wife for allegedly being an accomplice in the crime.
Next Story