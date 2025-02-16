Elderly man held for sexually harassing minor girl in Chennai

Begin typing your search...

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|16 Feb 2025 1:22 PM IST
    Representative Image (File)

    CHENNAI: An elderly man has been arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for allegedly sexually harassing a minor girl in Puzhal.

    According to a Thanthi TV report, he posed as a family friend and tried to sexually harass the 16-year-old girl.

    The police have also arrested the man's wife for allegedly being an accomplice in the crime.

