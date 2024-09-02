Elderly labourer dies after wall collapses atop him during demolition of MKB Nagar house

CHENNAI: A 60-year-old labourer died after he was trapped under debris during the demolition of a dilapidated residential building in MKB Nagar on Sunday.

Pandian, a resident of MKB Nagar had engaged a contractor to demolish his house located on the 16th Cross Street in MKB Nagar and construct a new building at the same site, police said.

The deceased, identified as Devaraj, was one of the workers engaged by the contractor in the building demolition.

Police investigation revealed that Devaraj was involved in the process of demolishing the roof of the building since the past week. On Sunday, he moved on to one of the walls when a portion of the wall collapsed and fell atop him.

Devaraj's coworkers cleared the rubble from the ground and rescued him. They rushed him to a hospital where he was declared brought dead.

MKB Nagar police sent the deceased's body to a government hospital for a post-mortem exam.

A case has been registered and further investigations are on.