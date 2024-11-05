Elderly couple dies after being hit by Pandian express train near Maraimalai Nagar

CHENNAI: An elderly couple died after they were hit by Pandian express train near Maraimalai Nagar on Monday night.

On Monday night, Tambaram Railway police received information that an elderly couple died after being hit by an express train in Maraimalai Nagar and the police team that visited the spot retrieved the bodies and sent them for post-mortem to the Chromepet GH.

Later during the investigation, the police identified the deceased as Senthilvelan (82) and Pasumpon (71) residents of Kattankulathur and the couple had a son who got married and settled abroad.

The couple were lonely and were facing some difficulties in living alone during this old age.

The police are investigating why the couple visited Maraimalai Nagar during the night and also suspect whether they had committed suicide or they had failed to notice the train approaching while trying to cross the railway tracks since both of them had issues in their eyesight due to age-related issues.