Elderly couple die in house fire at Valasaravakkam

CHENNAI: A fire broke out in a bungalow at Savithri Nagar in Chennai’s Valasaravakkam area early on Sunday morning, resulting in the death of an elderly couple. The victims have been identified as Natarajan (70) and his wife Thangam.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the blaze erupted suddenly while the couple was inside the house. Thick smoke quickly engulfed the premises, causing severe suffocation and preventing them from escaping. Firefighters suspect the victims may have died due to smoke inhalation.

Following a distress call, over 30 fire and rescue personnel arrived at the scene in three fire tenders and managed to douse the flames after a strenuous effort. During the operation, a man named Sriram was rescued safely from the house.

Preliminary investigations suggest that an electrical short circuit might have triggered the fire, although the exact cause is still under investigation. A police team led by Koyambedu Deputy Commissioner Athiveera Pandian is probing the incident.