Eight Aavin outlets in Chennai to remain open 24x7 due to heavy downpour

CHENNAI: In preparation for the upcoming heavy rains, Aavin has announced several of its milk stations in Chennai will operate to ensure uninterrupted milk distribution. The stations which will be open 24 hours a day, include:

1. Ambattur

2. Anna Nagar

3. Madhavaram

4. Vannanthurai (Adyar) & Besant Nagar

5. Vasantham Colony, Annanagar East

6. Sholinganallur

7. Virugambakkam (Near Valasaravakkam Mega Mart)

8. CP Ramasamy Road Station, Mylapore

Aavin has set a limit of 4 milk packets per person.

The dairy cooperative has also stocked an adequate supply of milk powder and UHT milk across its stations to meet public demand.

Additionally, temporary sales points will be set up across various parts of Chennai to distribute Aavin milk powder and UHT milk, ensuring that the supply remains consistent even in areas that may be affected by the rain.

Aavin is taking all precautionary measures to ensure uninterrupted distribution of milk to the public.