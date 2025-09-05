Egmore station renovation: Six trains to run from Tambaram, Chennai Beach

CHENNAI: From September 10 to November 11, six trains normally originating at Chennai Egmore will run from Tambaram or Chennai Beach, as the station undergoes renovations.

Southern Railway has announced that five express trains will be operated from Tambaram and one from Chennai Beach during this period, said a Maalaimalar report.

The Malaikottai Express bound for Tiruchy will operate from Tambaram instead of Egmore, between September 10 and November 9, while the Pandian Express to Madurai will also depart from Tambaram during this period.

Similarly, the Egmore–Tiruchy Express (No 22675) will originate from Tambaram between September 11 and November 10, along with two express trains to Rameswaram. Meanwhile, the Egmore–Mumbai Express (No 22158) will start from Chennai Beach instead, between September 11 and November 10.

The Kollam, Guruvayur and Mannargudi Express trains already run from Tambaram, Southern Railway said. Passengers have been advised to check revised operations and plan travel accordingly.

The changes follow renovation work now underway on platforms 7, 8 and 9, after basic upgrades were completed on platforms 1 to 4. While retaining its heritage structure, the Egmore station is being upgraded in phases with airport-like features.