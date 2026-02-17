Egmore station redevelopment cuts suburban services for 45 days

With suburban operations shifting from dedicated Platforms 10 and 11 to express-line Platforms 5 and 6, the division said it cannot maintain the present service level of about 204 trains a day at Egmore. During the block, this will drop to 164 services.

The steepest reduction will be in the Chennai beach - Tambaram services. Its down services will fall from 47 to 25 and up services from 47 to 17. In the Chennai beach- Chengalpattu stretch, services will see a dip from about 36-37 to 30 in the down direction and from 36 to 33 in the up direction.