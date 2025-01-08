Egmore cops arrest woman classmate for college student rape case

CHENNAI: A 20-year-old woman student at a city college was arrested by the Egmore AWPS (All Women Police Station) for her alleged role in the rape of her classmate, a student with an intellectual disability whom seven men sexually violated.

Two youths including a college student and a class 12 student were first arrested after the girl's father filed a police complaint. Later police arrested three more persons Karthik of Arakkonam, Mani alias Subramani of Ambattur, and Ajith Kumar of Ramanathapuram, ten days ago.

Egmore All Women Police Station (AWPS) had registered a case based on a complaint from the girl's father. He alleged that his daughter's female classmate and her friends have been guiding her badly and she was sexually assaulted by one of them and suspected that several others too have sexually assaulted his daughter.

A complaint was filed by the family at Ayanavaram AWPS and subsequently moved to Egmore AWPS. The victim is a third-year student at a city college and lives with her father. The girl's mother died of health complications in 2022.

The father, who works as a load man, became aware of the obscene material on his daughter's mobile phone and enquired her. The girl told him that the men took her to a lodge several times and raped her.