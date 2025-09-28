EDII to train students in solar power installation, wedding video, photography

CHENNAI: The state-owned Entrepreneurship Development and Innovation Institute (EDII) in Chennai will train students in solar power installation, and also in wedding video and photography from October 8.

EDII, in its notification, said that the three day-solar power installation training would cover several topics including availability of basics of entrepreneurship in solar industry, solar software introduction, solar energy basics, basic solar project design, financial planning, regulations and subsidy schemes, solar business development, AMC and after sales services, business pitch practice, understanding business models for solar PV and financial planning.

It’s also organising a five-day entrepreneurship development programme on wedding video and photography from October 13. Training will cover topics such as what is photography, history and basics of photography, advanced photography techniques on lighting, composition and focusing modes, what is wedding photography, traditional photography advance techniques, candid photography advance techniques, wedding portraits advance techniques, building and managing the team, high-end photo retouching, album designing, how to earn as a wedding photographer and wedding photography business and projects and portfolio.

The training for both programmes will be for candidates (men and women) above 18 years of age with a minimum educational qualification of Class 10.

For registration and other details, visit www.editn.in