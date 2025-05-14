EDII Chennai launches 4-day workshop on cinematic drone training; check details

CHENNAI: The Entrepreneurship Development and Innovation Institute (EDII), Chennai is organising a 4-day entrepreneurship development programme 'Cinematic Drone Training' starting from May 27 upto May 30.

The workshop will begin at 10.00 am and end at 5:00 pm on all four days at the EDII Campus, Chennai.

Interested candidates over the age of 18 can apply and the required qualification for this workshop is completion of class 10.

The topics that will be covered in the workshop are Aerial Storytelling, Essential Cinematic Drone Shots and Drone Remote Commands, Drone Shots for Cinematic Stunt Sequences, Drone Shots for Cinematic Song Sequences, Cinematic D.I. Colour Correction / Edit Techniques and DGCA Legal and Regulatory Considerations

Hostel facility is available for both men and women on a first come, first serve basis.

For further information, please visit the website www.editn.in.https://editn.in/ or contact on 9543773337 / 9360221280