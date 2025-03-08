ED raids TASMAC headquarters, liquor contractors for third day in Chennai

CHENNAI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) continued its raids for the third consecutive day at the TASMAC headquarters and liquor contractor offices in Chennai on Saturday.

As per a Maalaimalar report, officials are conducting searches at the TASMAC headquarters located in the Thalamuthu Natarajan Building, Egmore. Raids are also ongoing at liquor companies owned by Jagathrakshakan.

The ED is also searching the SNJ Distilleries’ headquarters on Greams Road, Thousand Lights, along with the Akkadu Distillers' offices in T Nagar.

Furthermore, raids are underway for the third consecutive day at the residence of an MGM liquor contractor on Radha Krishnan Salai.

In Coimbatore, searches continue at Shiva distillery in Narasimhanaickenpalayam.