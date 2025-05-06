Begin typing your search...
ED raids multiple locations in Chennai
A raid is also being carried out at the residence of a businessman in Sri Nagar Colony, Saidapet.
CHENNAI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is currently conducting raids at five different locations across the city in the early hours of Tuesday.
According to a Thanthi TV report, searches are underway in areas including Virugambakkam, Saligramam, T Nagar, and Ashok Nagar.
Further details awaited.
