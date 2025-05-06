ED raids multiple locations in Chennai

CHENNAI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is currently conducting raids at five different locations across the city in the early hours of Tuesday.

According to a Thanthi TV report, searches are underway in areas including Virugambakkam, Saligramam, T Nagar, and Ashok Nagar.

A raid is also being carried out at the residence of a businessman in Sri Nagar Colony, Saidapet.

Further details awaited.