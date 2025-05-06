Begin typing your search...

    ED raids multiple locations in Chennai

    A raid is also being carried out at the residence of a businessman in Sri Nagar Colony, Saidapet.

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|6 May 2025 8:29 AM IST
    ED raids multiple locations in Chennai
    X

    Enforcement Directorate

    CHENNAI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is currently conducting raids at five different locations across the city in the early hours of Tuesday.

    According to a Thanthi TV report, searches are underway in areas including Virugambakkam, Saligramam, T Nagar, and Ashok Nagar.

    A raid is also being carried out at the residence of a businessman in Sri Nagar Colony, Saidapet.

    Further details awaited.

    Enforcement DirectorateBusinessmanraids
    Online Desk

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X