Chennai: ED raids 10 locations over suspected illegal money deals

CHENNAI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday carried out searches at 10 locations across Chennai, including KK Nagar, T Nagar, and Kilpauk, in connection with alleged illegal money transactions.

A team of eight ED officials arrived in two vehicles at Purasawalkam, conducting searches at the residence and office of businessman Aravind, with armed police personnel providing security, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

In T Nagar, officials went to the residence of auditor Vijayaraghavan.

However, they left without conducting a search after learning that he had passed away last year.

Preliminary information suggests that the raids are linked to illegal financial dealings.

ED sources said further details will be shared once the searches are completed.