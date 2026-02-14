ED officer shifted to Chennai

The Jalandhar office of the ED, headed by Additional Director Ravi Tiwari (IRS officer of 2009batch), had recently issued summons under the FEMA to former Punjab Chief Minister and BJP leader Capt Amarinder Singh and his son Raninder Singh in a case of alleged possession of undisclosed foreign assets.Tiwari has been transferred to the Chennai zone. This is a routine exercise, ED officials said.The former Punjab CM and his son, who were supposed to appear before the ED over the weekend,have not appeared.