ED continues raids at TASMAC offices for second consecutive day

CHENNAI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has intensified its investigation into the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC), carrying out raids at several key locations across the state, including the TASMAC headquarters in Chennai and private liquor companies.

According to a Maalaimalar report, on the second consecutive day of operations, ED officials continued their search at the TASMAC office, focusing on areas connected to TASMAC contractors. The raid is ongoing at the TASMAC headquarters in Thousand Lights, Chennai, and the SNJ TASMAC contractor office. Similar raids are taking place at the TASMAC office in Egmore as well.

In addition to the operations in Chennai, the Enforcement Directorate is also probing the KALS liquor factory in Pudukottai district. The raid, which began on Thursday, is still under way.