ED concludes raids at L2: Empuraan producer's properties in Chennai

CHENNAI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) concluded search raids at Chennai properties of Kerala businessman Gokulam Gopalan, co-producer of the Mohanlal-starrer L2: Empuraan on Saturday.

According to a Thanthi TV report, the ED, which began its search on Friday, conducted raids at Gopalan’s office in Kodambakkam and his residence in Neelankarai.

The raids were carried out under the provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) in connection with an alleged Rs 1,000 crore foreign exchange violation case.

L2: Empuraan, the second part of the Lucifer movie, a trilogy planned by Prithviraj-Mohanlal team, has become a topic of hot debate over its critique of right-wing politics and the covert mention of the Gujarat riots.

Mohanlal recently expressed regret over the raging row and assured that the controversial portions would be removed from the movie.

(With inputs from PTI)

