Eco body organises 50th drive to clean Nanmangalam Lake

CHENNAI: Saving Nanmangalam Lake Forum is organising its 50th weekly cleaning drive on Sunday from 7 am to 8.30 am. "The weekly cleaning drive has been organised since June 2024, and it is entering the 50th week on June 1.

The drive was started because of the stench emanating from the lake due to waste dumping, and now, we want to take the cleaning to the next level. We're expecting more volunteers this week, especially from nearby areas, so they can have better awareness of the issue and be more cautious," said R Sathya, a core member of the forum.

The cleaning will be conducted as part of World Environment Day, and interested people are requested to gather at Jayendra Nagar, said the organisers.