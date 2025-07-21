Eco blocks in 8 Chennai Corporation grounds to enhance groundwater table

CHENNAI: To minimize the discharge of rainwater into water bodies or the sea, to enhance rainwater harvesting, and to ensure effective flood management, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has completed the installation of rainwater harvesting tanks using eco-block technology at eight playgrounds in the city for Rs 10.8 crore.

Each playground can store up to 5 lakh litres of water. The tanks made of recycled polypropylene through German technology will capture, store, and slowly release rainwater deep into the earth. Each unit comprises a deep-bore infiltration system for optimal groundwater recharge and the storage modules are wrapped in geo-fabric and geogrid.

An official in the Chennai corporation told DT Next, “Ninety per cent of the funds are provided by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), the remaining by the civic body. The eco blocks are installed below 2 meters in one portion of the ground, covering a 10-meter length and a 15-meter width. The size of each eco block is 800x800 mm in length and 360 mm in width.”

The civic official added that the eco block tanks have been installed at eight grounds – Ashok Nagar Indira Colony Ground, Model School Ground in Thousand Lights, Crescent Ground in Anna Nagar, Mayor Ramanathan Ground in Egmore, Venkatnarayana Ground opposite Natesan Park, St Mary's Ground in Mandaveli, Trustpuram Ground in Kodambakkam and Palmore Ground in West Mambalam.

The city corporation has plans to develop turf facilities on a few of these eight grounds for local youth. However, most of the grounds are not likely to be upgraded to ensure that cricket and football activities are continued.

Following the moderate shower in the city on Friday night, DT Next visited the Trustpuram Ground in Kodambakkam on Saturday. A large portion of the ground was stagnated, except for the location where the eco blocks were installed.

“The ground witnesses water stagnation even during the mild showers. The local body has removed the basketball court and installed eco blocks on one portion of the ground. The part where the eco blocks are installed is dry. Plans are under way to build a turf-like facility,” said a staff member in the park.