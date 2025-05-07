EB to hold consumer grievance meetings in Chennai on May 9

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Ltd (TNPDCL) will conduct electricity consumer grievance redressal meetings on May 9 (Friday) at 11 am. These meetings will be held in three divisions: T Nagar, Vyasarpadi, and Ponneri.

In T Nagar, the meeting will take place at the Office of the Executive Engineer for Operation and Maintenance located on 110 kV Valluvar Kottam Substation, #97 MGR Road (Kodambakkam High Road), near the Metro Water Station in Nungambakkam.

The Vyasarpadi meeting will be held at the Executive Engineer’s office at the 110/33 kV Vyasarpadi Substation, opposite Ramalinga Temple in Eripuram, Vyasarpadi.

In Ponneri, the meeting will be conducted at the Executive Engineer’s office located at the 33/11 kV Substation on TH Road, Venbakkam, Ponneri.

Tangedco has invited the public to attend these meetings and present their complaints for resolution. The sessions are being organised under the supervision of the superintendent engineers of the central and northern distribution circles.