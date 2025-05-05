EB to hold consumer grievance meetings in Chennai on May 6

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Ltd (TNPDCL) will conduct electricity consumer grievance redressal meetings across several zones in the city on May 6 (Tuesday) at 11 am.

These meetings will be held in the Mylapore, Tondiarpet, Ambattur, and KK Nagar circles, where consumers can directly raise their concerns related to electricity supply and services. In the Mylapore circle, the meeting will take place at the Office of the Executive Engineer (Operation & Maintenance), located within the 110 kV Valluvar Kottam Substation at #97, MGR Road (near the Metro Water station), Kodambakkam High Road. In the Ambattur Circle, the meeting is scheduled at the Executive Engineer’s office inside the Substation Campus on 3rd Main Road, Ambattur Industrial Estate.

The Tondiarpet Circle meeting will be conducted at the Executive Engineer’s office on TH Road, opposite Manikoondu landmark, Tondiarpet. In the KK Nagar Circle, consumers can attend the meeting at the Executive Engineer’s office on the second floor of the 110 kV Substation Campus in KK Nagar.

EB officials from the Central, West, South-1, and North Electricity Distribution Circles have urged the public to participate in these sessions to express their grievances and seek a resolution.