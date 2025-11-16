EB consumers’ grievance meeting to be held on 18 November in Porur

CHENNAI: The Porur electricity consumer grievance meeting will be held on November 18 (Tuesday) at 11 am at the Office of Executive Engineer, Operation and Maintenance, First Floor of the 110-kV SRMC substation campus on Chettiyar Agaram Road, Porur.

The Superintending Engineer, Chennai Electricity Distribution Circle (South-1), has invited the public to attend the meeting and submit their electricity-related grievances for redress.