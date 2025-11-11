Begin typing your search...

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|11 Nov 2025 7:20 PM IST
    EB consumer grievance meeting to be held in Tambaram on Nov 12
    Tangedco

    CHENNAI: The electricity consumer grievance meeting for Tambaram residents will be held on November 13 (Thursday) at 11 am at the office of the Executive Engineer, Operation and Maintenance, Tambaram, located on the first floor of the 110-kV Puthuthangal substation campus in Mullai Nagar, West Tambaram.

    Residents and EB consumers from East Tambaram, West Tambaram, Perungalathur, Mudichur, Kadaperi, Nehru Nagar, Selaiyur, Sithalapakkam, Madambakkam and Sembakkam can present their EB-related grievances at the meeting.

    The Superintending Engineer, Chennai Electricity Distribution Circle / Adyar (South-2), has invited the public to participate.

    TambaramElectricity BoardGrievance meeting
    DTNEXT Bureau

