Easy cakes for a perfect Sunday

Lemon bundt cake

Ingredients

¾ cup whole wheat flour | ¼ tsp baking

soda | 1 tsp baking powder | ¼ cup cane

sugar | ¼ cup oil | ½ cup milk | ¼ cup lemon juice | 1 tsp lemon zest (grated lemon peel

For the Lemon Drizzle:

¼ cup icing sugar | ½ lemon (juice)

How to make

Preheat your oven to 180°C (350°F) for 10 minutes. Grease a bundt pan with oil using a pastry brush.

In a mixing bowl, combine milk, oil, and cane sugar. Whisk well and strain to remove any impurities. Set aside.

In another bowl, mix the whole wheat flour, baking powder, baking soda, and lemon zest. Whisk well.

Gradually add the milk-oil-sugar mixture to the dry ingredients and whisk until combined. The batter should be thick.

Stir in the lemon juice gently.

Spoon the batter into the prepared bundt pan, filling each section about ¾ full.

Bake in the preheated oven for 15-18 minutes, or until the top turns golden and a skewer inserted comes out clean.

Allow the cake to cool for a few minutes, then carefully lift it out using a fork. Let it cool completely.

Prepare the lemon drizzle: In a small bowl, mix icing sugar with lemon juice until it forms a thick syrup.

Drizzle the syrup over the cooled cake.

Serve warm with a glass of milk or as a delightful tea-time snack













Carrot cake ingredients

¾ cup maida (all-purpose flour) | ¼ cup whole wheat flour | ½ cup grated carrot (heaped) | ¾ cup curd (yogurt) ¼ cup olive oil | 2½ tbsp milk | ½ cup granulated sugar | ½ tsp vanilla essence | ¼ tsp cinnamon powder | ½ tsp baking powder | ½ tsp baking soda | ¼ tsp salt | A handful of chopped walnuts

How to make

Preheat the oven to 180°C (350°F) for 10 minutes. Line the bottom of a cake tin with butter paper and grease it with butter and a light dusting of flour.

Grate the carrots finely and set aside.

Sieve together maida, wheat flour, salt, baking powder, and baking soda. Set aside.

In a mixing bowl, combine curd, sugar, milk, and olive oil. Mix well until the sugar dissolves completely.

Add cinnamon powder and vanilla essence, and stir briefly.

Fold in the grated carrots, followed by the flour mixture. Whisk gently to form a smooth, flowing batter.

Fold in chopped walnuts, or sprinkle them on top if you prefer.

Pour the batter into the prepared tin. If you have extra batter, you can pour it into muffin tins for individual servings.

Bake at 180°C for 20-25 minutes for the cake, or 12 minutes for muffins, until a toothpick inserted in the centre comes out clean.

Immediately transfer the tin onto a wet cloth for easier unmolding. Let it cool for 15 minutes, then invert and carefully remove the butter paper.

Allow the cake to cool completely (about an hour) before slicing.

Slice into squares and store in an airtight container. Enjoy as a snack or dessert.













Soft ragi cake

Preheat the oven to 180°C (350°F). Prepare a 6.5 x 4.5-inch cake tin by lining it with parchment paper and brushing lightly with oil.

In a sieve over a mixing bowl, combine wheat flour, ragi flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. Sieve well and set aside.

In another mixing bowl, add oil and jaggery. Whisk thoroughly until well combined.

Add curd to the mixture and whisk again until creamy.

Gradually add the sieved flour mixture and start mixing. Halfway through, pour in milk and vanilla essence. Continue whisking until the batter is smooth, thick, and flowing.

Transfer the batter into the prepared cake tin. Tap the tin gently on the counter to remove any air bubbles.

Bake in the preheated oven for 25-30 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted in the centre comes out clean or with a few crumbs.

Once baked, leave the cake in the tin for 10 minutes. Scrape the sides gently and invert to demold. Allow it to cool completely.

Slice into squares and store in a clean, dry container.















