East Circular Road in Mandaveli to be named after Sirkazhi Govindarajan

CHENNAI: In a series of recent name changes for streets, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) will rename the East Circular Road in Mandaveli as Sirkazhi Govindarajan Road, after the popular devotional and Carnatic vocalist.

Mylapore MLA T Velu has submitted a letter to Deputy Chief Minister Udhaynidhi Stalin on July 30, suggesting that East Circular Road in Mandaveli, the area where the singer lived, be named as Sirkazhi Govindarajan Road in memory of the iconic Tamil singer and a Padmashree awardee. He was one of the pioneers who made Tamil traditional music, film music and dance tradition flourish in Mylapore.

At the tail end of the council meeting, lone BJP councillor Uma Ananthan noted, "Two years back, I requested the council and further submitted the letter to rename the Lake View Road as freedom fighter MC Subrahmanyan, who started the first PHC in the locality. Also, suggested renaming one part of the GST Road after former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. And rename one Street or Road as LK Advani in the 134 ward," she said.