E-permit mandatory for vehicles transporting minerals in Chennai, says Collector

CHENNAI: Chennai District Collector Rashmi Siddharth Zagade on Monday announced that e-permits will be mandatory for vehicles transporting minerals in Chennai, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

The official further added that applications for the same would be made online from Monday onwards. "Minerals found at the Chennai Metro Rail Corporation construction sites and those sites of construction companies should be removed only after applying for an e-permit on the Department of Geology and Mines website and obtaining it," she said.

The Collector also has warned that criminal action will be taken against the vehicle owner, driver, and company owners if they violate the rules and a fine would be imposed on them as well.