Begin typing your search...

    E-cigarettes worth Rs 35 lakh seized by Chennai customs

    The officials were inspecting the passengers who arrived from Dubai on Sunday night.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|29 July 2025 7:58 PM IST
    E-cigarettes worth Rs 35 lakh seized by Chennai customs
    X

    Representative Image 

    CHENNAI: Customs officials seized e-cigarettes worth Rs 35 lakh that were smuggled from Dubai and arrested a passenger at the Chennai airport on Sunday.

    The officials were inspecting the passengers who arrived from Dubai on Sunday night. On suspicion, the officials intercepted a 42-year-old man from Chennai. He had travelled to Dubai on a tourist visa.

    During questioning, the officials found the passenger seemed nervous and gave evasive replies. The officials immediately checked his baggage, and they found 1,400 e-cigarettes worth Rs 35 lakh.

    The customs officials seized the e-cigarettes and arrested the passenger. A case has been registered and investigations are under way to determine who orchestrated the smuggling.

    e-cigarettesChennai AirportCustoms official
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X