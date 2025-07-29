E-cigarettes worth Rs 35 lakh seized by Chennai customs

CHENNAI: Customs officials seized e-cigarettes worth Rs 35 lakh that were smuggled from Dubai and arrested a passenger at the Chennai airport on Sunday.

The officials were inspecting the passengers who arrived from Dubai on Sunday night. On suspicion, the officials intercepted a 42-year-old man from Chennai. He had travelled to Dubai on a tourist visa.

During questioning, the officials found the passenger seemed nervous and gave evasive replies. The officials immediately checked his baggage, and they found 1,400 e-cigarettes worth Rs 35 lakh.

The customs officials seized the e-cigarettes and arrested the passenger. A case has been registered and investigations are under way to determine who orchestrated the smuggling.