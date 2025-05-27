E-cigarettes, US Dollars seized from passenger at Chennai airport

CHENNAI: Customs officials seized e-cigarettes and US Dollars’ worth Rs 70 lakh from a passenger who arrived from Malaysia.

While checking passengers from Kuala Lumpur on Sunday, officers, upon suspicion, intercepted a woman passenger.

During questioning, they found she was on a tourist visa to Malaysia. She also gave evasive replies. When her baggage was checked, it contained many packs of e-cigarettes and US dollar currency notes.

Later, she told the officers that a man had approached her at the Kuala Lumpur airport, and requested to hand over the packages to a person outside Chennai airport. The man had told her that the receiver would pay her after collecting the package.

Officers arrested her, and the search is on to identify the person who visited the airport to collect the package, and also the person who handed over the items to the woman in Kuala Lumpur.