E-cigarettes, unaccounted US dollars worth Rs 70 lakh seized at Chennai Airport

CHENNAI: Customs officials at Chennai International Airport have seized e-cigarettes and unaccounted US dollar currency worth Rs 70 lakh, smuggled into the country by a female passenger arriving from Malaysia.

The incident occurred when a flight from Kuala Lumpur landed at Chennai airport on Sunday morning.

During routine checks, customs officials grew suspicious of a female passenger who had traveled to Malaysia as a tourist. On questioning, officials noted inconsistencies in her responses, prompting a search of her luggage.

Upon inspection, authorities discovered a concealed consignment of e-cigarettes and undeclared US dollar currency.

The items were immediately confiscated, and the woman was detained for further interrogation.

According to preliminary investigations, the woman claimed she was handed the parcel at Kuala Lumpur airport by an unknown individual.

She was allegedly told that someone at Chennai airport would collect the package and reward her with money in return.

Customs officials also apprehended a man at Chennai airport who appeared to be waiting to receive the parcel from the passenger.

Authorities are now probing the identities of the individuals involved, including the person who handed over the package in Malaysia and the intended recipient in Chennai.

Further investigations are underway to determine if the case is part of a larger smuggling network.