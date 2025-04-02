E-Cell Amrita Univ triumphs at E-Summit ’25

CHENNAI: E-Cell Amrita University, Chennai, made a remarkable impact at E-Summit ’25, securing multiple accolades among 32 participating institutions from across the country.

Similarly, in the EDD Enigma – Health Track, Team YSDS, consisting of Srivathsan S, Yash Yashuday, Sanjay Sree S, and Thanush J, showcased their strategic excellence by tackling the challenge of reviving a failing organic meal delivery start-up. Their innovative pivot strategy earned them top honours in this category.

Adding to these achievements, E-Cell Amrita University was recognised as the Best E-Cell Contingent for its exceptional participation at the summit. This award reflects the collective efforts and dedication of the contingent in fostering entrepreneurship and innovation.

Furthermore, the institution received the Best Seed Cohort Award, a testament to the outstanding performance and innovative solutions demonstrated by Amrita University, Chennai, among the Seed Colleges.