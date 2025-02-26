DYFI holds demo against privatisation of bus operation in Chennai

CHENNAI: Members of the CPM-affiliated Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) held a demonstration on Wednesday against the Metropolitan Transport Corporation's (MTC) decision to invite tenders to procure 600 new electric buses under the Gross Cost Contract model.

"Public transport is an essential part of daily life, with buses being the primary mode of affordable travel for millions in Chennai. The city operates over 3,400 buses across 625 routes, serving approximately 3.1 million passengers daily. However, MTC has now decided to privatise operations by handing over these new buses to private entities," DYFI state president S Karthick said.

Under the GCC model, the electric bus is owned, operated, and maintained by the private service provider for a specified rate per kilometre. The MTC will designate the bus routes and collect the fares with its conductor.

The DYFI has raised questions about the impact of privatisation on social welfare schemes, including free travel for students, senior citizens, and women. "If public transport is privatised, can we continue to enjoy these benefits?" he asked. The organisation believes that such benefits are possible only under government control and doubts whether private operators will uphold them.

The DYFI further argues that the introduction of private operators in public transport is just the beginning of a larger privatisation agenda. It cites the government’s earlier plans to allow private mini-buses in suburban areas as an indication of this trend and raised concerns about employment opportunities, reservation policies, and whether transport services will be run with a profit motive rather than as a public service.

Karthick demanded the MTC to scrap the tender and appoint drivers, conductors and technical staff to fill up vacancies.