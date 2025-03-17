DyCM Udhayanidhi Stalin inaugurates upgraded park in Nungambakkam

CHENNAI: Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, on Monday, inaugurated and visited the newly upgraded Corporation park in Nungambakkam, which was developed at an estimated cost of Rs 30 lakh.

The park will be maintained by MOP Vaishnav College for Women. The park was upgraded under the State’s Namakku Naame scheme - various projects undertaken by the public with two-thirds government funding. The corporation has upgraded the Greater Chennai Corporation Park near MOP Vaishnav College under the scheme, which has now been opened to the public, according to a release from Ripon Building.

It must be noted that the park had been closed after two Rottweiler dogs mauled a five-year-old girl at the park in May 2024. Following this incident, the civic body upgraded the park.

It now features a play area for children, an exercise area for adults, walkways, seating arrangements for 35 people, an open-air cultural venue for events, rainwater harvesting tanks, restrooms for men and women, facilities for composting dry waste, CCTV surveillance, 24-hour security, and maintenance services.

The college has also taken responsibility for the park’s maintenance. In addition, MOP Vaishnav College has initiated several projects to promote green spaces and environmental conservation.

One such initiative involves a partnership with a tree plantation programme, where the college presents tree certificates to guests in place of bouquets, symbolizing that the college is maintaining a tree in the guest’s name.