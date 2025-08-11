DyCM Udhayanidhi Stalin flags off 55 electric AC buses from Perumbakkam  

CHENNAI: Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Monday inaugurated the renovated Perumbakkam electric bus depot, upgraded at a cost of ₹49.56 crore, and flagged off 55 air-conditioned ones, for public service.

MTC has planned to operate a total of 135 electric buses including 80 non-AC buses and 55 AC buses from the Perumbakkam depot. Initially, MTC has launched the 55 AC electric bus services on Monday.

According to the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC), the AC electric buses will initially operate from the Perumbakkam depot on the following routes:

MAA2 (Chennai Airport–Siruseri IT Park via Pallavaram) – 15 buses

95X (Kelambakkam Bus Terminus–Thiruvanmiyur) – 5 buses

555S (Kelambakkam Bus Terminus–Sholinganallur via Vandalur, Mambakkam) – 5 buses

19 (T. Nagar–Thiruporur via Saidapet) – 5 buses

102 (Broadway–Kelambakkam via Marina, Secretariat) – 6 buses

570/570S (Koyambedu–Kelambakkam/Siruseri IT Park via Vadapalani, Velachery checkpost; 570 to Hindustan College, 570S to SIPCOT) – 20 buses

The launch of these AC electric buses is part of phase I of the Chennai City Partnership Programme – Sustainable Urban Services Programme (C-SUSP), a World Bank-supported urban mobility initiative.

Under this project, the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) will introduce a total of 625 low-floor electric buses, including 225 air-conditioned ones, through a performance-based Gross Cost Contract (GCC) model. The contract has been awarded to OHM Global Mobility Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of Ashok Leyland and Switch Mobility. Already, the MTC launched 120 non-AC buses from Vyasarpadi depot. With the launch of the 55 AC buses, the MTC has launched a total of 175 electric buses.

MTC will pay Rs 77.16 per kilometre for non-AC buses and Rs 80.86 per kilometre for AC buses under the GCC model.