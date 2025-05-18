DyCM Udhayanidhi launches 82-day annadhanam at Triplicane Parthasarathy temple

CHENNAI: Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Saturday inaugurated the new annadhanam (free meal) scheme at the Parthasarathy Temple in his Chepauk–Triplicane constituency and had his lunch along with devotees at the temple.

Based on an earlier announcement made in the State Assembly, the scheme of providing annadhanam throughout the day on all Saturdays and festival days at Lord Parthasarathy Temple in Triplicane was inaugurated by Udhayanidhi Stalin in the presence of state HR&CE Minister PK Sekar Babu and Chennai Mayor Priya Rajan.

Under the scheme, free food would be provided to the pilgrims throughout the day at the temple on all Saturdays, all days in the auspicious month of Purattasi, during the temple car festival of Parthasarathy temple, the temple car festival of Lord Narasimhaswamy, Maasi Magam and Vaikunda Yekadesi (for 82 days a year).