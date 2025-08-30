DyCM Udhayanidhi inspects SWD works in Chennai, Tiruvallur ahead of Northeast monsoon

CHENNAI: Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Saturday reviewed ongoing stormwater canal works in north Chennai and Tiruvallur in areas that repeatedly flood during the Northeast monsoon. The works involve desilting, strengthening of retaining walls and putting up fencing to stop garbage dumping.

In Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, a major work worth Rs 65 crore is under way at the Otteri Nullah, a canal that carries runoff water from several neighbourhoods. The project includes desilting, wall-raising and installation of chain-link fencing. In the nearby Ansley Canal, which drains water from ICF, Vasantha Thottam, Madurai Street and Nehru Jyothi Nagar, the waterbody is being cleared and improved between wards 70 and 74 at a cost of Rs 3.27 crore.

In Tondiarpet and Vyasarpadi, works are being executed to desilt and deepen Captain Cotton Canal and raise its retaining walls at Rs 6.85 crore.

This canal is a critical link to the Buckingham Canal and has been on the Corporation's "priority flood hotspots" list for more than a decade.

In Kodungaiyur, a 2.5-km stretch of the canal leading to the Buckingham Canal is being upgraded at Rs 3.75 crore. Together, these four city projects account for Rs. 78.87 crore.

In Tiruvallur, the Water Resources Department (WRD) is focusing on points where canals meet the Kosasthalaiyar river. Works include desilting and ash clearance near the Ennore stream (Rs. 28 crore), cleaning the adjoining Buckingham Canal (Rs. 4.5 crore), and desilting the Puzhal surplus canal near the Amullaivoyal bridge (Rs. 40 lakh), totalling Rs. 32.9 crore.

The Deputy CM directed engineers to speed up work in these vulnerable spots so that canal capacity is in place before the onset of the northeast monsoon.