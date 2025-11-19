DVAC seizes Rs 1.72 L from Motor Vehicle Inspector in Chennai

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) officials seized unaccounted cash during a surprise check at the Regional Transport Office (RTO) check post in Poonamallee on Wednesday.

The raid led to the seizure of unaccounted cash amounting to Rs 1,72,500 from Chandran, a Motor Vehicle Inspector who was on duty at the time of the inspection.

Authorities are yet to release an official statement regarding the source or intended purpose of the seized funds. The surprise check is part of an ongoing effort to curb corrupt practices and ensure transparency within government departments.

An investigation is under way to determine the circumstances under which the official possessed the cash. The case is currently developing, and further details are awaited.