Duo lets pet dog bite elder brother in Chennai, held

CHENNAI: City police have arrested two men for allegedly letting their pet dog bite their elder brother at their house in Sembium police limits on Tuesday night, over a property dispute.

Sembium police arrested the duo on Wednesday based on a complaint from the victim. The arrested persons were identified as T Jayakumar (53) and T Periyar Selvam (46).

Police said there is a property dispute between the two brothers and their elder brother, T Kirubakaran. Jayakumar and Periyar Selvam lived on the ground floor of their ancestral home while Kirubakaran lived on the first floor.

On Tuesday night, Kirubakaran went for a walk and returned home when his brothers confronted him, leading to an argument. In the melee, the brothers unleashed their pet dog on Kirubakaran, which bit the man and injured him. Kirubakaran's family members rushed him to the Government Stanley Hospital, where he was treated.

Based on a complaint, Sembium police registered a case and arrested the siblings. They were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.