Duo held with meth intended for sale in Koyambedu
CHENNAI: M Morris (20), a college student, and P Sabari (24), a Ramanathapuram native and part-time bike taxi driver, were arrested on Thursday for the possession of 4 g of methamphetamine during a raid conducted by the Anti-Narcotics Intelligence Unit (ANIU).
The duo were found loitering near Koyambedu, and when intercepted by the cops, they gave evasive and contradictory responses.
A personal search led to the seizure of the contraband and their two-wheeler.
Further probe revealed that the duo had intended to sell the drug. They were handed over to the Koyambedu police for further investigation.
