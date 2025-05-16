Duo held with meth intended for sale in Koyambedu

Begin typing your search...

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|16 May 2025 6:40 AM IST  ( Updated:2025-05-16 01:10:34  )
    Representative Image (File)

    CHENNAI: M Morris (20), a college student, and P Sabari (24), a Ramanathapuram native and part-time bike taxi driver, were arrested on Thursday for the possession of 4 g of methamphetamine during a raid conducted by the Anti-Narcotics Intelligence Unit (ANIU).

    A personal search led to the seizure of the contraband and their two-wheeler.

    Further probe revealed that the duo had intended to sell the drug. They were handed over to the Koyambedu police for further investigation.

    DTNEXT Bureau

