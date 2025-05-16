Duo held with meth intended for sale in Koyambedu

CHENNAI: M Morris (20), a college student, and P Sabari (24), a Ramanathapuram native and part-time bike taxi driver, were arrested on Thursday for the possession of 4 g of methamphetamine during a raid conducted by the Anti-Narcotics Intelligence Unit (ANIU).

The duo were found loitering near Koyambedu, and when intercepted by the cops, they gave evasive and contradictory responses.

A personal search led to the seizure of the contraband and their two-wheeler.

Further probe revealed that the duo had intended to sell the drug. They were handed over to the Koyambedu police for further investigation.