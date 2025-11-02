Duo held for possessing meth in Pulianthope

CHENNAI: The anti-narcotics unit of the city police arrested a man and a woman in Pulianthope on Saturday for possession of methamphetamine. The Anti-Narcotics Intelligence Unit coordinated with the local police after receiving a tip-off about the movement of drugs in Pulianthope.

While monitoring the Aaduthotti area, they apprehended Feroz Khan (30) and Jeyanthi (34) and found 2.8 grams of methamphetamine on their person. Feroz has five criminal cases against him, including theft and assault, and is a history sheeter. Jeyanthi also has another narcotics case against her. The duo were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.